Bollywood film 'Sui Dhaaga' to compete at Shanghai International Film Festival

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer 'Sui Dhaaga- Made In India' has been selected to compete at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.

Varun broke the news on his Twitter handle along with a poster of the film featuring the lead duo. He wrote, "Mauji mamta shall be at the Shanghai international film festival as the only hindi film chosen for the competition."



The film is based on the story of self-reliance and high spirits of the two central characters, Mamta (Anushka) and Mauji (Varun), a tailor and an embroiderer respectively, rooted in an earthy town of India.

The movie narrates the story of the village couple, who dream big to start their own business together. The touches upon some heart-warming aspects of pride and self-reliance while taking forward the message of 'Made in India'.

The movie is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of the youth of the country and also to the local artisans who have made India proud around the world with their skills.

It highlights the untapped potential of India's talented craftsmen and skilled workers at the grass-root level and the challenges and issues faced by them.

'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India' also brought together the National Award-winning producer-director duo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their hit film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film had hit the big screens on September 28 last year and received an overwhelming response from audience and critics alike.

The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week begins on Saturday. (ANI)

