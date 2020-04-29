Bollywood filmmakers mourn Irrfan Khan's death

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Bollywood filmmakers on Wednesday mourned the loss of an actor par excellence with an impressive array of roles under his belt-- Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan's 'Angrezi Medium' director Honi Adajania took to Instagram and shared a picture along with the actor in which the two are seen hugging. Homi penned a detailed note to express his sorrow over the loss. He wrote, "We laughed about you dying... in fact, we often abused your "uninvited guests" .... but I didn't think I'd feel so f****n broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now."



He added, " I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of your journey with you. I am eternally grateful that I could call myself your friend. I am eternally grateful for memories stuffed with so much joy, so much laughter in such little time. You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn't want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star, my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe. [?] RIP #irrfan"

Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter and shared pictures from the 2004 film 'Aan' with the actor. He tweeted," I've worked with #IrrfanKhan in 2004 film AAN and have always known him to be a Brilliant & Versatile Actor, a wonderful human being and a great friend. His untimely demise is a great loss to the Films Industry. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. RIP my friend."



Subhash Ghai took to Twitter to bid adieu to the ace actor. He tweeted, "GOODBYE IRFAAN. A man with golden heart n abundance talent. You will be marked as an institution in the art of acting in transforming a theatre-style ACTING to improvisational acting on screen I always felt warmth with u during our film 'Right ya Wrong' n post RIP "

Mahesh Bhatt paid tributes to the actor in a special way, by sharing a throwback picture with him from his 2005 flick 'Rog.' He wrote the lines from a melancholic song from the movie. He tweeted, "Maine dil se kaha, dhoond laana khushi Nasamajh laya gum, to yeh gum hi sahi...Remember singing this song holding his hand when I met him after he was diagnosed . He smiled . The warmth of that smile lingers. Alvida dost"



Boney Kapoor extended his condolences to the actor' family. He tweeted, "We have lost one of the finest Actor. He fought till the very end. Irrfan Khan, you shall always be missed. Condolences to the Family. #IrrfanKhan #RestInPeace."

Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.

Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike. He had critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

