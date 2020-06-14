Bollywood fraternity expresses shock and mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others expressed shock over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide on Sunday.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to express his shock over Rajput's demise. "Mere Pyare Sushant Singh Rajput... Kyun... Akhir Kyun...?" his tweet read.

Actor Ajay Devgn also too to the microblogging site to offer his condolences to Rajput's family over the latter's alleged suicide.

"The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace," Devgn tweeted.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed grief over his friend's death, and tweeted, "I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput Strength to the family and friends."

Condoling the family of the bereaved actor, actor Sanjay Dutt expressed shock over Twitter and wrote, "At a loss for words. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput's demise. My condolences with his family."

Actor Farhan Akhtar, "stunned" by Rajput's alleged suicide, extended condolences and tweeted, "Absolutely stunned by Sushant's death..!! This is so so sad. Heart goes out to his family.. their grief must be beyond measure. Deepest condolences."

Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed shock over the demise of Sushant and tweeted," Shocked beyond words. #SushantSinghRajput "

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'.

Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)

