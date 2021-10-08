Bollywood fraternity extends love, support on Gauri Khan's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): As Gauri Khan turned a year older on Friday, her friends and members of the Bollywood fraternity extended their love and support for the birthday girl.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are going through a difficult time, ever since their elder son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug raid.

Aryan's bail plea is being heard by a Mumbai court today. The hearing coincidentally comes on the birthday of his mother.

Celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Neelam Kothari and more have taken to their social media handles to extend their support and wishes for Gauri on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Zoya Akhtar shared a picture of a lioness with her cub and wrote, "Happy Birthday Gauri. May you stay strong. Stay brave. Stay you," and added a red heart emoticon.



Gauri's close friend and Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari shared a glamourous picture of herself with Gauri on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @gaurikhan," along with adding red heart emoticons.



Designer Manish Malhotra shared a selfie on his Instagram Story in which he poses with Gauri who can be seen dressed in a stylish black-and-white outfit.



"Happy birthday dearest @gaurikhan strength and love to you," he wrote.



Gauri's close friends Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also extended their love and support for Gauri by commenting with heart emoticons on her daughter Suhana Khan's birthday post earlier today.

"Happy birthday ma," Suhana had captioned her post in which she shared a vintage picture of her father Shah Rukh Khan cuddling the birthday girl.



As per reports, Seema, Maheep and Neelam had also visited Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan on October 4.

Earlier today, Farah Khan and Sussanne Khan had also expressed their support and wishes for Gauri on her birthday.

Aryan Khan has been embroiled in a controversy after drugs were allegedly seized at a party that he had attended last week. A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team busted the alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

On Thursday, Mumbai court sent Aryan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. (ANI)

