Bollywood fraternity pays tribute to 'visionary leader' Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood fraternity on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former union minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Expressing grief over Jaitley's demise, Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal tweeted, "IRREPLACEABLE Jaitley saab. OM SHANTI."



Praising the BJP stalwart for his "dynamic vision", actor Ajay Devgn said, "Deeply saddened by Arun Jaitleyji's demise. Admired his dynamic vision for India; he was a leader I'm happy to have interacted with. My thoughts are with his family in their hour of grief. RIP Arunji."



Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra remembered Jaitley as a "visionary leader". She tweeted, "Saddened to hear we lost a visionary and respectable leader today #ArunJaitley ji. Thoughts and prayers to the family."



Expressing heartfelt condolence to the family of Jaitley, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar said, "Deeply saddened by the sad demise of Arun Jaitley ji. A dynamic leader, a thorough gentleman and our former Finance Minister. Very kindly, he had come over to meet me and we spoke for a long time. Will cherish those memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family."



Echoing the similar sentiments, Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "Rest in peace #ArunJaitley. Your demise has left a void in the country. My prayers are with the family and loved ones."



The former finance minister was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP and Congress leaders had continued to visit Jaitley who was kept on life-support.

Jaitley first became a cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)