Bollywood gives thumbs up to 'Chhichhore' trailer!

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): The trailer of much-awaited 'Chhichhore' released today and Bollywood is all praises for the trailer that celebrates friendship.

The trailer gives a dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition, and stress among students in an engineering college. The film's story focuses on a group of friends in the college.

The gang, who got separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Going by trailer, we can safely say that - Shraddha, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty are surely going to leave you impressed with their acting, dancing, and chemistry.

Dropping the trailer, the director of the film Nitesh Tiwari, said that it's a tribute to all his friends who stood with him through thick and thin.

"#Chhichhore is a tribute to all my friends who have stood by me through thick and thin. Thanks for enriching my life with your wonderful presence. Happy friendship day!" he tweeted.



The trailer made the Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar take a trip down memory lane.

"This one made me take a trip down memory lane...some bonds are truly forever. #Chhichhore looks simple yet promising. Wishing my dear friend Sajid & team all the best! And #HappyFriendshipDay to all of you," Akshay wrote on his Twitter account.



Varun Dhawan whose two 'very close friends' Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma are part of the film were elated to watch the trailer.

"On friendship day was very happy to watch the #chichoretrailer starring two of my very close friends @ShraddhaKapoor and @varunsharma90 with some very fine actors @itsSSR and the other cast members. Really looking forward to this @niteshtiwari22 & #sajidsir," he tweeted.



After watching the trailer choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza said "Nostalgia is a feeling and #ChhichhoreTrailer is a proof of that. All the best team. @ShraddhaKapoor @itsSSR."



Keen to watch 'Chhichhore' himself, Aamir Khan liked the trailer and wished the film may receive love from the audience.

"Niteshtiwari22 ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself," Aamir tweeted.



Considering 'Chhichhore' trailer worth sharing in college/WhatsApp group on Friendship Day, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared the link of the trailer on his account.

"Happy Friendship Day pe college/school WhatsApp group mein forward karne wala trailer #Chhichhore," he tweeted.



Other celebrities including Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shraddha Kapoor also praised the trailer.

The film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film will hit the theatres on 30 August 2019. (ANI)

