Bollywood ladies address 'beauty of nature' on 50th Earth Day

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Appreciating the 'beauty of nature,' many leading ladies of the Bollywood industry on Wednesday took to social media to mark the golden jubilee of Earth Day.

The ever-green actor Hema Malini cited the example of the current "pollution-free earth" during the lockdown and reflected on "how we have ravaged Mother Earth."



"Today is Earth Day. With the Coronavirus raging everywhere, time for us to reflect on how we have ravaged Mother Earth, stripping her of trees & vegetation & destroying the ozone layer," the actor tweeted.

The 71-year-old actor also added that: "One look at the pollution-free earth during lockdown shows the extent of damage we have inflicted."

Writing down a poem by Emily Dickinson, actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to appreciate nature on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.



With a sunset backdrop, the 34-year-old shared a serene picture of herself with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

She shared the poem as the caption.

Meanwhile, seasoned actor Kajol took to Twitter to extend her Earth Day wishes to "all the remaining species"



"The earth does not belong to man. Man belongs to the earth. If that has not been proved categorically to us at this time I don't think it ever will be. Happy #EarthDay2020 to all the remaining species," the tweet read.

Actor Dia Mirza, who has never been a silent spectator when it comes to the topic of nature, hopped on to Instagram to pen a rather lengthy note about nature.



"Happy #Earthday2020 dear Earthlings!," she began the caption.

Revisiting a poem she wrote in 2018, the actor wrote: "I really wanted to share it with everyone as it's still just as relevant and it's something we all hope to achieve."

Referring to the current government-imposed lockdown to combat the coronavirus spread, the 38-year-old wrote: 'During this time that we have stayed home and stayed safe many of us have recognised the abundance of nature, the sense of peace, harmony, and balance that nature brings to our lives."

She wrapped up the post by saying: "So let this poem be a reminder of all things beautiful and help us recognise the things we can do to become better citizens of our planet! We are part of ONE planet and live with ONE humanity."

Shilpa Shetty also joined in with her point of view.

Sharing a video of hers practising meditation in an open ground, the 44-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: "I take a few minutes off of my day, to just sit here and meditate so I can connect with nature and take in the beauty of our Mother Earth."



"It costs nothing, but the price we pay when we misuse it is way too high. The ability to breathe fresh air, eat clean, or have drinkable water is often taken for granted. It's no wonder that while we are all indoors, the earth is healing," she added.

With regards to this year's Earth Day, the 'Apne' actor motivated everyone to "pledge to conserve our resources, plant more trees, educate ourselves & those around us, choose a sustainable way of life, and adopt the mantra of 'reduce-reuse-recycle' as best as we can. It's high time we did our bit too!"

This year, the theme for Earth Day is the most pressing topic of the time -- climate action.

Earth Day is celebrated worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection, to celebrate the presence of life and nature around the planet.

The day was proposed at the UNESCO conference in 1969 and the first Earth Day celebrations took place in 1970. (ANI)

