Bollywood moms open up about breastfeeding

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): It is impossible to count the ways a mother expresses her love and affection but with absolute certainty, it can be said that breastfeeding is one superhuman ability of a mother to give her baby the strength and nutrition they need.

People across the globe are celebrating breastfeeding week which kicked off on August 1 and B- town celebrities are not behind in sharing their motherhood moments.

The first to top the list is former Miss India Neha Dhupia, who shared an image with her newborn on Instagram on Saturday and has opened up about her struggles as a breastfeeding mom.

Neha, who is a mother to an eight- months old Mehr said, "I breastfed Mehr exclusively for 6 months and still continue to do so. It truly made me realize the value of a wonderful support system that I have and sometimes the lack of it and also the lack of facilities.

The actress had always been outspoken about her pregnancy and never left a chance to express her views on motherhood and the tussles it follows.

She also expressed concern about the lack of facilities for the new mothers and the change in society's outlook required towards the breastfeeding mothers.

In the post, she said, "Like once I was on a plane and had to feed her, and I literally had to take her to the washroom and was only hoping that the seat belt sign doesn't come on before she is done of course I came out n apologized for using the washroom for so long, now here's the real deal, I honestly, don't understand the consciousness behind doing something so right n so beautiful."

Neha also urged women to come forward and share their stories and struggles about being a breastfeeding mother.



Joining the trail was Sameera Reddy, who also came up with an encouraging message on the occasion for the new mothers who are struggling with immense pressure and notions weaved around breastfeeding.

Her latest Instagram post said, "Its World Breastfeeding week and this post is for you to know that you can be the biggest support and encouragement to a new mom! A mother may be depressed, lacking in confidence, worried, or stressed and it affects breastfeeding. This can result in the baby taking less milk, and failing to stimulate milk production. So be there for her."



The actor has been documenting her journey of becoming a mother on Instagram and has been promoting body positivity and self-love. (ANI)

