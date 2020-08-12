Bollywood mourns demise of poet Rahat Indori

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): After the demise of legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to offer their tributes.

Actors like Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda, Farhan Akhtar, and others took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the acclaimed poet.

Kher quoted from the Urdu poet to post on Twitter,"Ye kechiyan hume udne se khaak rokengi, ki hum pairo se nahi hauslo se udte hain."

"Rahat Indori Sahab! aapki pankityan humesha humaara hausla badhaye rakhegi aur humara margdarshan karegi. Om Shanti," his tweet further read.

'Extraction' actor Randeep Hooda also posted a famous shayari 'Ab Na Main Hu' by Indori and expressed sorrow over his demise.

"Aur ye hum keh rahe hain, aap ki taraf se - Lajawab hain afassan mere," he tweeted.

Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar on the other hand extended condolences to the family of the great poet as he tweeted, "RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family."

'Badlapur' actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui too quoted a poem by Indori and said that the literary figure's "shayari" will remain immortal.

"Aapki shayari aur unke har alfaaz humesha zinda rahengey... #riprahatindori," he tweeted.

Actor Swara Bhaskar also remembered Rahat Indori with one of his patriotic poem.

""Main mar jaau to meri eik alag pehchaan likh dena, lahu se meri pareshaani pe Hindustan likhdena," - Rahat Indori," she tweeted.

"RIP Raahat Saab! aapki kami humesha khalegi," she added.

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr Rahat Indori, 70, passed away at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday.

Chairman of the hospital, Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Indori was hit by two heart attacks earlier in the day and he was also suffering from pneumonia. (ANI)

