Mohammed Zahur "Khayyam" Hashmi (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Mohammed Zahur "Khayyam" Hashmi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood mourns Khayyam

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:00 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Several Bollywood stars paid tributes to Mohammed Zahur "Khayyam" Hashmi who breathed his last on Monday at the age of 92 in Mumbai.
The news of the music composer's demise came as a shock to megastar Amitabh Bachchan who has worked with him in several films. Paying homage to the legendary singer he tweeted, "a legend in music .. a soft-spoken amiable soul .. one that contributed to several films and some of the more important ones of mine .. passes away .. KHAYAM sahib .. for all the memorable music he conducted and produced .. prayers condolences."

Deeply saddened by the demise of Khayyam, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar who is a huge fan of the musician renumerated one of his favorite songs while mourning over the loss. "Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away. He has given many all-time great songs but to make him immortal only one was enough "voh subah kabhi to aayehi."

Anupam Kher while paying condolence to Khayyam wrote, "It was very sad to hear of his departure. We have crossed many stages of our life by listening to his tunes. Some sad, some happy and some by just humming. Your presence will always be felt within us, but you will always be with us and in our memories." Anupam tweeted the message alongside a monochrome picture of the veteran singer where he can be seen with a harmonium.

The Padma Bhushan awardee was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital in Juhu where he was in critical condition after being admitted with age-related illness, informed Pritam Sharma, spokesperson for Khayyamji's Trust.
He began his career at the age of 17 and composed music for famous films like 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan.'
He has also bestowed with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007. He won National Award, and also a Filmfare Award, besides a few other tributes for composing music for the movie which stars Rekha, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.
"RIP. Khayyam sahib," tweeted Rishi Kapoor while paying homage to the veteran composer.

"Khayyam sir, your immense contribution in the world of music will be always remembered," tweeted ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar while remembering his contribution made to the music fraternity.

Apart from Madhur another filmmaker Karan Johar also wrote, "RIP Khayyamsaab!!! Your music lives on......"

Bollywood's diva Sonam Kapoor expressed her sadness over the demise of the legendary composer and penned a few lines of a song sung by the ace musician. "Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai Ki jaise tujhko banaya gaya hai mere liye Ki jaise tujhko banaya gaya hai mere liye Tu abse pehle sitaaron mein bas rahi thi kahin Tu abse pehle sitaaron mein bas rahi thi kahin Tujhe zameen pe bulaya gaya hai mere liye," she tweeted.

Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially 'Paaon Padun Tore Shyam,' 'Brij Mein Laut Chalo' and 'Ghazab Kiya Tere Vaade pe Aitbaar Kiya'. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:36 IST

