Bollywood movies every cinephile must watch out for in 2020

New Delhi (India), Dec 25(ANI): The year 2019 was a treat for the filmy souls with movies like 'The Sky is Pink', 'Gully Boy', and 'Mardaani 2' hitting theatres, but as we proceed towards the New Year, here are some movies that film buffs should watch out for in the year 2020.

Star-studded movies to hit the theatres in the initial weeks of the year are Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' and Ajay Devgn's period-drama 'Tanhaji'. The two big projects will clash on the second Friday of the year with a January 10 release.

Films that will premiere later in January are Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer dance drama 'Street Dancer 3D', Kangana Ranaut's sports drama 'Panga' and Raj Kumar Rao's 'Chhalaang'. Shifting the cinema to a light-hearted side, Saif Ali Khan's Rom-com 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will hit theatres on the last Friday of January 2020.

Moviegoers have two great options of movies to watch on Valentine's Day with Mohit Suri's 'Malang' and Imtiaz Ali's next starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan hitting the theatres on February 14, 2020.

Other movies that will make it to the mid of the year will be Ayushmann Khurrana's film on homosexuality- 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' and Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar.

A major flick that will drop mid-year is the sports-drama '83' portraying India's first-ever World Cup win where Ranveer Singh will be seen as legendary sports star Kapil Dev.

Salman Khan's Eid release for the year will be Prabhu Deva-helmed 'Radhe' starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Other major movies that will make their way to the theatres later in the year are Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo', Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1', Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi', Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' and Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.(ANI)

