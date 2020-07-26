Bollywood pays tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): To mark the 21st 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on Sunday, Bollywood stars including Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Madhuri Dixit among many others paid tribute to the brave hearts on social media.



Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter as he paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the battlefield. He wrote," Mera shat shat naman, Kargil ke sainiyo evam shahidon ko, Jai Hind, Bharat Mata ki jai," alongside pictures dedicated to the brave hearts who lost their lives while fighting against Pakistan during Kargil war.



Posting a picture of the proud soldiers standing with the Indian flag, 'Border' actor Suniel Shetty also paid tribute to the brave hearts in a Twitter post. He tweeted," Saluting the courage and the valour of the Indian army today on the 21st anniversary of the #KargilVijayDiwas. The Indian army will always be our Nation's pride. Forever indebted."



Remembering the selfless sacrifice of soldiers, Madhuri Dixit post out a post on Twitter and noted, "Saluting our brave soldiers & remembering the selfless sacrifice of the martyrs, today and forever Jai hind! #KargilVijayDiwas."



Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a video on Twitter, as he saluted the spirit of soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefield. He tweeted, "Salute to all our Brave Soldiers of Indian Armed Forces who laid down their lives fighting for our Nation. #KargilVijayDiwas."



Sharing pictures from his visit to Kargil War Memorial, actor Randeep Hooda also saluted the war heroes on 21st 'Kargil Vijay Diwas via a post on Instagram. He wrote, "People will remember the martyrs forever, This will be the remaining mark of those who died for the country. Kargil War Memorial - must visit. Jai Hind@indianarmy.adgpi#KargilVijayDiwas #IndianArmy #CourageinKargil."

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)

