Bollywood pays tributes to Pulwama attack brave hearts

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): B-town celebs on Friday paid tributes to the brave hearts who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on this day, last year.

Veteran actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a post from his fan page and wrote, "On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live ..."



Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar paid tributes to the slain soldiers by dedicating patriotic song titled, "Jo Samar Mein Ho Gaye Amar." She tweeted, "pichle saal pulvaamaa meN hue aatNkii hmle meN shhiid hmaare siiaarpiieph @crpfindia ke viir jvaanoN ko merii vinmr shrddhaaNjli."

Akshay Kumar shared a post remembering and tweeted, "On the day of love, remembering those who showed greater love for their country...our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack We did not forget, we did not forgive." John Abraham shared a collage of those who lost their lives in the attack and wrote, "Always in our hearts. Salute !! #respect #CRPF #PulwamaMartyrs #Pulwamaattack #IndianArmy"



On February 14 last year, a Pakistan backed Jaishe-e Mohammad suicide bomber filled with explosives rammed truck with the convoy of 2,500 CRPF personnel, travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, killing 40 CRPF personnel.

Political leaders across party lines condemned the attack and expressed their anguish towards it.



Following the dastardly attack, India Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple strikes at a Jaish-e- terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot, killing numerous terrorists and destroying their infrastructure. (ANI)