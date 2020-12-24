Bollywood pours in birthday wishes as Anil Kapoor turns 64

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): As the forever young Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turned 64 on Friday, his co-actors and friends from the industry flooded the internet with special birthday greetings to make the day special.

Actor Kareena Kapoor wished Bollywood's trendsetter Anil Kapoor with a throwback picture from their movie 'Tashan'on Instagram story captioned, "Happy birthday Anil jiii...My forever favourite. May we always give it our best shot in life or in front of the camera. Always the best #legend @anilskapoor," with red heart and balloon emoticons.



Fellow actor Neetu Kapoor also sent a heartwarming wish for Anil by posting a picture from the birthday celebrations on their 'Jug Jug Jiyo' movie set. Neetu wrote, "Celebrating the most talented, charismatic and never ageing @anilskapoor 's birthday. Such a pleasure to work with him and the entire crew of #JJJ," using a growing red heart emoticon.



Thanking the 'Mr. India' star for always inspiring him, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shared a picture featuring him with Anil on the story sharing feature of the micro-blogging app.



With the picture, Kumar penned down a birthday wish that reads, "Happy birthday my fav Anil sir. Thank you for making me a part of your family and for always inspiring me with ur dedication and work. Keep rocking sir and can't wait to watch #AKvsAK tonight. I'm sure you have totally killed it in the film, like always."



The 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit also took to Instagram and wished his fellow mate on the occasion. "Wishing my jhakaas friend Anil a total dhamal year ahead. Happy birthday, @anilskapoor," she wrote with a birthday cake emoticon.



Calling him her 'most favourite', Shilpa Shetty sent birthday wishes to the actor through an Instagram story. He noted alongside, an all-smiles candid picture of them, "Never a dull moment with you around A very happy birthday to my most favourite @anilskapoor I hope you continue to inspire us to look younger and fitter with each passing year. Looooaaadddsss of love!"



Celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and many others also celebrated the actor's birthday by sharing posts, pictures on social media. (ANI)

