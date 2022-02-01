Bollywood pours in birthday wishes for 'OG Bhidu' Jackie Shroff

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Bollywood actors including Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan among several others poured in heartfelt birthday wishes for veteran actor Jackie Shroff who turned 65 on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena dug out a priceless monochrome picture of the veteran star to the time when he was young. The monochrome picture features him hugging his then-toddler son Tiger Shroff. "Jaggu Dadaaa. Happy birthday to the coolest of them all," she wrote alongside the picture.



Anushka Sharma also shared a stunning picture of the 'Hero' star on her IG story and wrote, "Happy birthday Jackie Sir! Wishing you love and light always."



Actor Vivek Oberoi also shared a throwback picture featuring himself with Jackie Shroff and tweeted, "A very happy birthday to an absolute legend! One of the most handsome "chaavas" of all time, the original "Hero" @bindasbhidu. Love you dada! Have a super duper one!"





Wishing her 'Chargesheet' co-star a happy birthday, actor Divya Dutta also shared a throwback picture featuring herself with the veteran star at an event. "Happy bdsy yo the sweetest ever @apnabhidu ! Lots of love," she captioned the post shared on her Instagram handle.



For the unversed, earlier in the morning Shroff's family members--wife Ayesha, son Tiger and daughter Krishna also dedicated special social media posts for the 'Ram Lakkhan' actor to make his day special.

Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with 'Swami Dada' that released in 1982.

Since then, the veteran actor went on to deliver some amazing performances in films like 'Hero', 'Ram Lakhan', '1942: A Love Story', 'Rangeela' among many others.

Recently, Jackie was seen in a cameo role in Netflix's 'Call My Agent Bollywood'. As per viral reports, he would be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' directed by Hardik Gajjar, which will also star Pratik Gandhi, Sharmin Segal in lead roles. (ANI)

