Bollywood pours in heartfelt birthday wishes for Anil Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): As Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor ringed in his 65th birthday on Friday, actors including Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and others extended heartfelt wishes on social media to make the day even more special.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Farhan Akhtar posted a special birthday wish for his 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star that read, "Happy birthday @anilskapoor.. keep rocking the world and may you continue inspiring your seniors (of all ages) lots of love."



Vicky Kaushal also shared a stunning picture of the veteran actor on his IG story and wrote, "Happy Birthday @anilskapoor Sir! Wish you an amazing year ahead.."



Sharing a dashing picture of her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star, actor Anushka Sharma also wrote, "Happy birthday Anil Sir! Wishing you love and light always."





Wishing the evergreen actor the most "JHAKKAASSS year", actor Shilpa Shetty also penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle. She shared an adorable candid picture with Anil and captioned the post as, "Happiest Birthday to the youngest, most positive and happiest soul I know. Wishing you all in abundance always. Now I need to unearth "The CURIOUS" case of Anil Kapoor. Have a JHAKKAASSS year."



Veteran star Neetu Singh who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Anil in the upcoming family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', also extended heartwarming birthday wishes for her co-star.

Sharing a stunning picture of the 'Nayak' actor on her IG story, Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday to the nicest hard-working @anilskapoor Loads of love." She also posted a sticker along with Anil Kapoor's picture that read, "50 never looked so good."



Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana among others also shared heartfelt tributes to the evergreen actor on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. He is also a part of upcoming movies- 'Animal', 'Takht', and 'Fighter' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

