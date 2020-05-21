Bollywood prays for those affected by cyclone Amphan

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): As cyclone Amphan ravaged parts of West Bengal and Odisha, several Bollywood celebrities prayed for the safety of the ones witnessing the damage.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to express concern over the devastation caused by the cyclonic storm and to condole the demise of the deceased.

"Devastated seeing the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan.. Praying for the safety of all the people who have been affected in Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh! My sincere condolences to the families of the people who have lost their lives," tweeted Khurrana.

Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' co-star Nushrat Bharucha shared pictures of the damage captured by ANI and said that she is praying for the safety of everyone.

"The Cyclone Amphan images are disturbing & terrifying...saddened to see the damage. Praying for everyone's safety & well being," she tweeted.

"Thoughts and prayers are with all our country persons in Eastern India. Be strong! #CycloneAmphan," tweeted actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also expressed grief over the devastation and said that the difficult times will surely pass soon.

"It's heartbreaking to see devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan. Prayers and thoughts for everyone affected by it. These difficult times shall too pass soon. #KanganaRanaut and team #prayforwestbengal," Kangana's team tweeted on her behalf.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that seventy-two people have died in the state due to cyclone Amphan.

The Kolkata airport was flooded due to heavy rain after Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20. Balasore district received heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone yesterday.

Amphan has now moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kilometers per hour during the past six hours, and further weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and lay centred on Thursday over Bangladesh, the India Meteorological Department said in its bulletin.

More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of Cyclone Amhpan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force. (ANI)

