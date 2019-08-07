Sushma Swaraj (File Photo)
Sushma Swaraj (File Photo)

Bollywood remembers a 'fierce leader', 'great orator' in Sushma Swaraj

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 10:42 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences continued to pour in from Bollywood celebrities for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who breathed her last after a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.
Swaraj was admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday following a deterioration in her health. She passed away at the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan expressing grief wrote, "A highly saddening news. An impactful politician, friendly personality, a great orator."
[{abb3189a-c41f-4ddf-8727-6ea0d0ae7fbf:intradmin/Amitabh_Wcye7hb.JPG}]
Actor Akshay Kumar also called Sushma Swaraj a "dynamic leader".
"Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji...she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace," Akshay tweeted.
[{5d8a98a6-ef73-49e1-96f3-04b397092e3d:intradmin/Akshay_9e57Btp.JPG}]
Anil Kapoor termed her a "fierce leader" and an "exceptional human" in his tweet.
"It's with a heavy heart that we bid goodbye to the fierce leader and exceptional human being that was Sushma Swaraj ji. Her loss will be felt deeply by the whole nation as we keep the memory of her leadership & wisdom alive in our hearts...RIP Iron Lady," Anil tweeted.
[{ac1d2193-4149-4a86-b83d-2cfb135a7ef2:intradmin/Anil_tv0gBdx.JPG}]
Filmmaker Karan Johar also recalled her as a great "orator, leader and minister".
"#RIPSushmaSwarajJi ...an amazing leader, orator and minister..... condolences to the family," he tweeted.
[{5da051d6-af3b-4e22-9597-b3b70138f79e:intradmin/Karan_qo8HTW6.JPG}]
Anurag Kashyap praised the late stalwart as the most amazing parliamentarian.
"Rest in peace Sushma Swaraj ji. You were the most amazing parliamentarian and the minister and always there for your constituents. I will miss you and am sure we all will miss you," he tweeted.
[{2429295d-6fc4-4911-8385-5afcca2d718e:intradmin/Anurah.JPG}]
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is in New York undergoing treatment for an unknown health condition remembered the late leader and tweeted, "RIP. Sushma Swaraj ji."
[{2f3ba1fc-ee9f-4634-a4bf-d14370215910:intradmin/rishi_wvKJEHa.JPG}]
Actor Anushka Sharma also tweeted condolences, "Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji . May her soul rest in peace."
[{bd151e9c-b9ba-402f-ab46-a7ce8e53f19c:intradmin/Anushka_zO2KGXa.JPG}]
Dia Mirza too expressed grief remembering her as one of the most "respected and beloved leaders".
Deeply saddened...#SushmaSwaraj ji is and will always be remembered as one of the most respected and beloved leaders of our country. Her speeches in parliament, her empathy, her spirit, her kindness... what a remarkable and amazing human being. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi," she tweeted.
Singers Lata Manageshkar and Asha Bhosle also paid their respects to the late politician in their tweets.
"Sushmaji..we will miss you dearly," Asha tweeted.
While Manageshkar tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji's sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly."
Condolences poured in from an endless number of celebrities including Randeep Hooda, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt to name a few.
Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

