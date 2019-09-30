Late actor Viju Khote
Late actor Viju Khote

Bollywood remembers late actor Viju Khote as 'dear friend', 'institution'

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:42 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Monday mourned the death of iconic actor Viju Khote who died early in the day.
The actor was highly admired for his portrayal of Kalia in the 1975 blockbuster hit 'Sholay'.
Veteran star Rishi Kapoor remembered his "dear friend" with whom he used to "bike together" and tweeted, "RIP. Viju Khote. Dear friend over the years. Though much elder,we used to bike together along with sister Shobha Khote ji,when I was young. Passionate and well informed about American films. We will miss you" Viju kutte aahe?"

"Actors like Viju Khote were institutions by themselves," Ajay Devgn tweeted.
The actor added that his work will always be remembered.
"I'm fortunate to have worked with him on quite a few films. RIP Sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family," he added.

Viju's 'Pukaar' co-star Madhuri Dixit also grieved the loss as she tweeted, "Sad to hear about the demise of #VijuKhote Ji. May his soul rest in peace."

"An endearing fellow and a generous co actor . AUM SHANTI VIJU JI," wrote Paresh Rawal on the micro-blogging site.

Abhishek Bachchan prayed for his soul to rest in piece and added "You had so much of it to give. My condolences to his family."

Noted filmmaker Akshoke Pandit too paid his tributes to the legendary actor writing, "Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors #vijukhote ji. My deepest condolences to his family."

Along with films, Khote also had involvement in theatre and TV industry.
His contribution to the Indian cinema is immense as he had a long career spanning over 50 years.
His character Robert from 'Andaz Apna movie also won many accolades and made him a well-known name in the industry.
The late actor had made an everlasting impact in the cult Marathi film, 'Ashi Hi Banva Banvi.' He has been active in theatres and in the TV industry, and is noted for his role in the serial 'Zabaan Sambhal Ke.'
Son of a noted stage actor Nandu Khote, he managed to make the audience laugh through films like 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaogey,' 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani,' 'Garam Masala,' 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and many more which will be cherished forever. (ANI)

