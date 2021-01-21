Bollywood remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Sushant Singh Rajput, who was fondly known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, passed away in June 2020 but his unforgettable charm lives on.

Remembering the late actor on his 35th birth anniversary, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their tributes to him. While the star's celebrity friends are sharing heartfelt messages on social media, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti announced a special scholarship fund in his memory.

Sushant's sister took to Instagram to announce that the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund for those aspiring to study Astrophysics has been set up at UC Berkeley. Shweta, in her caption, wrote that the fund is a step towards fulfilling the late actor's dreams.



Shweta also shared a collage of pictures with her brother, remembering him on his birth anniversary. Along with the post, she wrote, "Love you Bhai. You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay."



Apart from Shweta, a number of Bollywood celebrities also remembered the late actor, whose untimely demise not just left everyone shocked but also triggered several conspiracy theories surrounding his death.

'Pavitra Rishta' co-star and former girlfriend of the actor, Ankita Lokhande shared an unseen video of Sushant with his pet, Scotch. Posting a video where Sushant can be seen playing with Scotch, Ankita shared that she is always going to remember him as 'happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable'.

I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember you Like this [?]happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable [?]#HappyBirthdaySSR pic.twitter.com/3xHpLNB20W — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) January 21, 2021



Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the late actor in which he is seen smiling happily in a white shirt. Bhumi captioned the post with a heart emoji. The duo has worked together in the 2019 movie 'Sonchiriya'.



Rajkummar Rao also shared a picture of Sushant in which he can be seen playing a guitar. He captioned the picture with a heart emoji. Sushant and Rajkummar have shared screen space as the main protagonists in 'Kai Po Che'.



Kiara Advani also remembered the actor by sharing a throwback picture of the two from the 2016 movie 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'. The duo had essayed the roles of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni in the film.



Television producer Ekta Kapoor also reminisced the sweet memories of the late actor and shared a throwback video of the star. Taking to Instagram, Ekta shared a video comprising of snippets from the insanely popular daily soap titled 'Pavitra Rishta', which was well-received by the viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk[?]rek (@ektarkapoor)



Many other celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Pulkit Samrat, and Koena Mitra, posted heartfelt tributes for the late star. The fans of the actor also trended 'One day for SSR birthday' on Twitter yesterday. While some shared throwback pictures of the star, some remembered his talents.

Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His passing away triggered a massive controversy, with his family alleging foul play and leveling several allegations on his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter surrounding his death.

Sushant was last seen on the silver screen in 'Chhichhore', co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. His last movie, 'Dil Bechara', was released digitally a month after his death. The actor has been a part of several hit films including 'Kai Po Che!', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'. (ANI)