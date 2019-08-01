Image Courtesy: Instagram (Taapsee Pannu)
Image Courtesy: Instagram (Taapsee Pannu)

Bollywood showers love on Taapsee Pannu as she turns 32

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:36 IST

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is awaiting the release of her next 'Mission Mangal' turned 32 today with Bollywood stars showering love on the birthday girl.
Her 'Judwaa-2' co-star Varun Dhawan shared a photo with birthday girl on his Instagram story and wrote "Happy bday taapsee." He continued, "hope u get some goood khanna today"

Bhumi Pednekar who will be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee in upcoming 'Saand Ki Aankh' wrote, "Here's wishing my favourite co-star..my prakasho..my bebe a very happy birthday. We love you Taapsee."
She continued, "Aur bebe tann Buddha hota hai mann Buddha nhi hota."

Abhishek Bachchan who last shared the screen with Taapsee in 'Manmarziyaan' shared a picture with the actor on his Instagram story. "Happy Birthday Pannu ji. Stay mad Taapsee," he wrote.

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Happt Birthday taapsee. Khush raho. Restless raho. Ladti raho aurr lagataar deliver karti raho. Dheron pyar."

"Happy birthday taapsee ... cake and happiness...eat and spread," filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh wished.

Kubbra Sait who has appeared in film Sultan, also wished Taapsee and tweeted "Jao baby karo apni manmarziyaan, aaj tumhaara budday hai! taapsee"


Taapsee's 'Mission Mangal', alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, will release on August 15.
Her film 'Saand Ki Aankh' with Bhumi Pednekar will hit the screens in October.
The versatile actor was last seen in 'Badla' opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan with the film garnering excellent reviews. (ANI)

