Sara Ali Khan and Kajol, Image courtesy: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan and Kajol, Image courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood siblings shower love on Raksha Bandhan

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:26 IST

New Delhi [India] Aug 15 (ANI): From showering love on their siblings to pulling their leg, an array of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to celebrate the festival of Rakhi.
Sarah Ali Khan wished his younger brother in the most adorable way. The actress posted a childhood picture of herself with her brother.
The 'Simmba' actor just like any other sister promises to bully her brother and extort him.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wished her actor brother Farhan Akhtar on the occasion of Rakhi. Zoya posted a childhood picture of Farhan dressed in a dungaree.
The 'Gully Boy' director who would do anything to see the actor in the same outfit wrote on her Instagram, "Farhan I would do anything to see you in this outfit again #Babybro #rockstar #rakshabandhan #cutie #hisday #myday #ourday @faroutakhtar."

Kajol posted a happy picture with her younger sister and wrote, "Who says protection is male and only one sided? Flexing my big sis muscles this Raksha Bandhan! #happyrakshabandhan," on her Instagram account.

Riteish Deshmukh who is a father to two sons posted an adorable picture of 'Little Deshmukhs'. The picture shows one sister flanked by five brothers.
"The Little Deshmukhs - One Sister flanked by Five Brothers - Avir, Riaan, Diviyanaa, Vansh, Avan, Rahyl #happyrakshabandhan," he captioned the picture on Instagram.

R. Madhavan whose sister is away and sent a rakhi for him, posted a picture of himself as his son tied rakhi on his wrist.

Actors like Aamir Khan and Raj Babbar also extended their wishes on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:58 IST

Veteran actor Vidya Sinha passes away at 71

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Vidya Sinha, famed for her roles in 'Rajnigandha' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' among others died on Thursday at the age of 71 in a hospital in Juhu here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:28 IST

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers: Accuser trying to 'conceal' truth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): Attorney for disgraced media mogul, Harvey Weinstein, has claimed that a Netflix producer who accused clients of raping, is playing a victim by randomly redacting court documents in their civil court case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:24 IST

A$AP Rocky 'disappointed' over assault conviction

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): Renowned American rapper A$AP Rocky who was found guilty of assault over his role in a street brawl in Stockholm said he was "disappointed" by the verdict but will "keep moving forward."

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 15:10 IST

Kyle Chandler stars in Netflix's post-apocalyptic film project

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): Emmy winner Kyle Chandler has been roped in to star opposite George Clooney and Felicity Jones in an untitled Netflix's post-apocalyptic film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:49 IST

Gigi Hadid, Tyler Cameron are "having a lot of fun"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid have already gone on several dates, and there may be more to come.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:47 IST

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter reunite in L.A. following Italy vacation

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter reunited in L.A. following their Italy getaway.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:21 IST

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she feels 'happiest' right now

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): It took American actor Jada Pinkett Smith a while to get there, but she is finally happy in her life!

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:57 IST

Nikki Bella won't go out on double dates with ex John Cena

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): American wrestler Nikki Bella may have moved on with dancer Artem Chigvintsev a year after splitting from John Cena, but that doesn't necessarily mean she wants to hang out with her ex and his new girlfriend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:33 IST

Henry Golding in talks to star in 'Snake Eyes'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): 'Crazy Rich Asians' fame Henry Golding is in negotiations to star in 'Snake Eyes', a 'G.I. Joe' spinoff centred on the popular commando.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:02 IST

Billy Porter says 'Pose' changing gay black men roles for better

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): American theatre performer-singer, Billy Porter, who recently got his first-ever Emmy nomination for 'Pose', opened up about how Hollywood is allowing African-American men to make love, not war.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:50 IST

Mika extends wishes on 73rd I-Day after film body bans to perform in Pak

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Joining the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities who are expressing their love for the country on the 73rd Independence day, singer Mika Singh too extended his heartfelt wishes on the special occasion.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:37 IST

B-town celebrities extend wishes on 73rd I-Day

New Delhi [India] Aug 15(ANI): As the entire nation celebrate the spirit of patriotism on 73rd Independence Day, scores of Bollywood celebrities expressed their love for the country.

Read More
iocl