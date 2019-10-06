Ayan Mukerji along with Kajol, Yug, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Bollywood stars celebrate Durga Ashtami with great zeal

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:59 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Several Bollywood stars on Sunday celebrated the festival of Navaratri with great fervour.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya was spotted seeking blessings from goddess Durga at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in the city.
The Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' who donned a white kurta-pajama along with his signature style shawl, was spotted performing the puja with his wife Jaya who was clad in a white traditional Bengali saree.
Bachchans, who were celebrating the Durga Ashtami, were joined by Kajol, her son Yug and Ayan Mukerji.
Kajol looked ethereal in silk sarees which is just dripping the Bengali culture.
When the puja was over, all Bollywood celebrities present posed for a group photograph with the members of the Samiti.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra also marked the day by feeding the girls on Durga Ashtami. The diva shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen feeding the girls along with her son Vihaan.
She wrote: "The wait is finally over as the Goddess who rides on the lion has arrived. There should be no sorrows in my life and I pray that your life be full of happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami." (ANI)

