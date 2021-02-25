Bollywood stars extend birthday wishes to 'Devdas' filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): As one of the most celebrated Indian filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 58 on Wednesday, several Bollywood stars including Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, and many others sent in wishes on social media.

Wishing her 'Devdas' director, Bollywood's 'Dhak-dhak' girl took to her Twitter account and wrote, "I wish you a very happy birthday #SanjayLeelaBhansali. Working with you in #Devdas was such a delight & a fun experience. May you continue achieving cinematic excellence this year & always," with a party popper emoticon.



Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who debuted in Indian cinema with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Saawariya' also, sent birthday wishes to the ace filmmaker by sharing two throwback pictures with him on Instagram story. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Sanjay sir. Thank you for all that you've taught me about the world of cinema and for giving me my first chance in Saawariya," using a red heart emoticon.



Wishing him all the happiness in the world, Katrina Kaif penned an adorable birthday note for Bhansali with his solo picture on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Happy birthday sir #sanjayleelabhansali wish u all the happiness in the world, keep sharing your magic."



Aditi Rao Hydari who portrayed the fictional character of Mehrunissa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' also wished the filmmaker on her Instagram story by sharing a selfie picture with him. Alongside the picture she wrote, "Happyyyyyyyy birthday my dearest Sanjay sir! To a year as eternally beautiful as your movies, Biggest hug," using a string of red heart and warm hug emojis.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter who is known for delivering some of his notable works in Hindi cinema. Bhansali is the recipient of several awards, including five National Film Awards, eleven Filmfare Awards, and a BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) nomination.

Of the late, the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt was dropped on today, on the occasion of the film director's 58th birthday.

The film based on one of the chapters of noted author S Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' also stars Ajay Devgun in a special appearance.

The one-minute-thirty-second-long teaser by Bhansali, famed for his grand cinema shows Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar as she portrays an eponymous character in the flick. The makers have announced the theatrical release date of the film on July 30 this year.

The film marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. (ANI)