Bollywood stars extend greetings on 74th Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As the nation celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor among many others extended greetings over social media.



Varun Dhawan posted a clip on Instagram from his film 'Street Dancer' where he is seen delivering a breath-taking performance on the national song 'Vande Matram' as he extended greetings of Independence Day. Along with the video, he noted, "Happy independence day #vandematram. To all the doctors, nurses, police force, army and every frontline worker working day and night to keep us safe thank u ."



Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media today to put up his first post after facing severe social media trolls and backlash over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sharing a picture of Indian flag, he captioned his post, "To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND."



Abhishek Bachchan also extended greetings on Twitter by sharing a short clip as he wrote, "svatantrata divas kee shubhakaamanaen. #jaihind #IndependenceDay."



"Saluting our great nation & each & every person who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Let's honour their undying spirit, today and always. Jai Hind .#IndependenceDay," noted Siddharth Malhotra as he extended Independence Day greetings in an Instagram post.



By posting a still from her film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' actor Janhvi Kapoor extended greetings on the 74th Independence Day. Along with the video, she noted, "Hamara Bharat sabse mahan, wearing this uniform is a feeling I will cherish forever. Happy Independence Day to my motherland; a land with unparalleled culture, history and beauty. Like today, may we always be united by our love for our great nation #JaiHind ."



Kartik Aaryan posted a video on Instagram as he proudly hoists the national flag while flashing a smile amid a crowd of school children cheering for the star. Along with the video, "Best Feeling #HappyIndependenceDay."



Randeep Hooda posted a picture on Twitter that showcased the national animal- Bengal tiger holding a bamboo stick tied along with the national flag, in the middle of a forest. Along with the picture he noted, "Vande Mataram #IndependenceDayIndia2020."



This year, Independence Day celebrations are held in a different manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind.

