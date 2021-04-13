Bollywood stars extend greetings on Gudi Padwa 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): As the beginning of the Hindu New Year is being celebrated with great zeal across the nation, Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Kajol Devgan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut and many others on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The 'Good Newwz' actor took to Twitter and penned down good wishes to mark the special occasion. He wrote, "My best wishes to every one for "Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078" Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all."



The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood and veteran actor Hema Malini sent good wishes to mark the new year of the Hindu calendar. She wrote, "True, the pandemic has raised its ugly head again! This new year ( Ugadi, Gudipadwa celebrated today)Tamil Puthandu tomorrow, Bengali Poila Boishakh, Kerala's Vishu are all celebrated this month, Wish you all a safe & healthy new year - take good care of yourselves. #festival #festiveseason."



All dressed up in traditional avatar to mark the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor took to Instagram and extended greetings. She wrote in Marathi, "Let's start the new year with new ideas, best wishes for Gudipadva. #GudiPadwa."



Bhumi Pednekar too shared an all-smiles selfie dressed in a saree and sent Gudi Padwa greetings.



Extending greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter and wrote, "May this festive time bring in renewed positivity and abundance of happiness that you so rightly deserve. Make good memories with your families. Happy Gudi Padwa and Baisakhi."

Sharing a message in Marathi, Urmila Matondkar sent out good wishes on the festival of Gudi Padwa. Her tweet translates to, "Happy Marathi New Year and Gudi Padva to all. Have a healthy year ... #Gudipadwa2021 #gudipadwa2021."





Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from her home as she offered prayers at the temple holding a picture of Goddess Durga. Along with the photo, she also shared a message to her fans and extended greetings on Navratri and Gudi Padwa.

She wrote, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don't know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."



Veteran actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter and extended best wishes. He wrote, "Best wishes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa & Baisakhi. May the festivals bring good health & abundant joy to all. Let's celebrate safely & take adequate precautions against #COVID19."



Preity Zinta sent out greetings of the festive season on Twitter. She wrote, "May this festive season spread tons of happiness, joy, positivity and peace to all. Happy #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #Baisakhi #Vishu #Puthandu #Bihu #Navreh #PoilaBoishak #ChetiChand #Navratri."



Celebrated in the first month of Chaitra, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal. People observing the day as Gudi Padwa often celebrate by eating shrikhand puri.

A very happy Gudi Padwa 2021! (ANI)

