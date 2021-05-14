Bollywood stars extend heartfelt greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): As the nation commemorates the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, scores of Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan and many others extended greetings on the festival.

The 'Mr India' actor took to Twitter and shared a post by History Archives' Instagram page. The post showcased a soulful poem featuring a prayer to exude positivity and light amid the dark times.



Along with the post, Kapoor noted, "For the praying and the ones who can't anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you."



Urging people to stay indoors and keep their masks on whenever they need to step out, the 'Dhoom' actor took to Twitter and shared a picture featuring the crescent moon and a mosque with lamps hanging in the backdrop.





"Eid mubarak. (Folded hands emoticon)#StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn," tweeted Bachchan.

'3 Idiots' actor R Madhavan took to Twitter and shared a poster to commemorate the festival on social media.



The poster read, " Eid Mubarak," and along with it, he wrote, " To you and all your families," with three joined hand emoticons.

After a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan, falls the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day. (ANI)

