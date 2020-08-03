Bollywood stars extend heartwarming wishes on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): As the country celebrates the bond between sister and brothers on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood stars including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh among many others extended heartwarming wishes to their fans over social media.

"Today is the important festival of Raksha Bandhan. I wish all my brothers and sisters all over the world a bonding and very happy Raksha Bandhan," wrote veteran actor Hema Malini as she posted a picture of rakhi on Twitter.



Sharing a picture of rakhi on Instagram, actor Anupam Kher extended warm wishes on the festival in an Instagram post. He noted, "Rakshaabandhan ka tyohaar hai, har taraf khushiyon kee bauchhaar hai...bandha ek dhaage mein, bhaee bahan ka pyaar hai... aap sabhee ko rakshaabandhan kee haardik shubhakaamanaen. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you. Love, peace and happiness always."



Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and posted an extremely adorable throwback picture from her wedding ceremony in Jaipur. In the picture, Chopra is seen in the traditional red wedding lehenga as her brothers hold its four corners, as per a tradition in Indian weddings.



Along with the picture, she noted, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone celebrating and to my incredible brood of brothers. I've always loved this special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. I feel so blessed to have these wonderful, sensitive, supportive men in my corner always."

Noting that she misses her brothers, the 'Baywatch' star added, "I miss you all so much. Sending lots of love and hugs and oh also...as part of the tradition... waiting for my gifts."

Posting an adorable boomerang with his sisters as they enjoy their time together, senior actor Sanjay Dutt wished his younger sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt on Instagram. Along with the boomerang that caught the brother-sister trio in between a light moment, the 'Kalank' actor penned a note for his beloved sisters. He wrote, "Although younger to me, you two have always been my biggest support system, motivating me and being there for me throughout my life. I love you both so much. Happy Raksha Bandhan."



Missing all her brothers and sisters, actor Karisma Kapoor posted a video on Instagram wherein he tagged her cousins and siblings. She noted, "Happy Rakhi to all my brothers and sisters #rakshabandhan #family @kareenakapoorkhan @aadarjain @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #ranbirkapoor, in case I've missed out on any you know who you are! Family matters."



Genelia Deshmukh shared an emotional picture of her wedding on Instagram and penned a note for her brother. In the picture, the actor's brother is seen in tears while he hugs Genelia on her wedding day. Along with the picture, she noted, "I know I mean the world to you but when I see this picture it makes me believe how blessed I am to have you "We may be as different as the sun and moon, but the same blood flows through our hearts... I will always need you, as much as you need me" Happy RakshaBandhan NiguPigu."



Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

