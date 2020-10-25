Bollywood stars extend warm wishes on Dussehra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): As the nation celebrates the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi, Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended warm greetings to their fans on social media.

The 'Kalank' actor Madhuri shared a picture on Twitter that featured Lord Rama with a bow and arrow. It read, "Celebrate the victory of good over evil, today and always, Happy Dussehra." Alongside the post she wrote, "May the joyous occasion of #Dussehra fill your life with prosperity."



Urging people to maintain social distancing and wear masks - while celebrating the festival, Ajay Devgn extended warm wishes on the festival. He wrote, "Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let's all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil #HappyDussehra."



Wishing love and happiness, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an Instagram post on a special occasion.



Raveena Tandon too shared a post on Instagram and extended greetings on the festival of Dussehra.





"Wishing you a bright, happy and peaceful Dussehra and a heartfelt Vijayadashami #HappyDussehra," noted Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter as he extended greetings on the festival of Dussehra and Vijay Dashmi.



Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to extend greetings of the festival, and tweeted, "A time for celebration, a time for victory of good over evil, a time when we believe in the power of good. #HappyDussehra"



Wishing a positive and calm year ahead, actor Kajol shared a clip from her film 'Tanhaji' and extended wishes of the festival. She tweeted, "Let's all burn our judgments and negativity this Dussehra. Wishing you a positive and calm year ahead. #HappyDussehra."



Kangana Ranaut, too, extended wishes on the festival and shared images of her bungalow and took aim on Minister on Shiv Sena leader and tweeted, "My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra."



"May all evil in your lives burn and you be showered upon with happiness! A very #HappyDussehra to all!" tweeted Nushrat Bharucha as she extended greetings over the occasion.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'.

This year the festival spirit has been dampened by the COVID-19 which have spread all over the world. (ANI)

