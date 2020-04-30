Bollywood stars mourn the demise of Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities mourned the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last in a hospital on Thursday.

Aamir Khan took to Twitter and expressed his grief, " We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema. Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were. You will be badly missed Rishiji. Love. a."

Veteran actor and friend Boman Irani tweeted that he felt, "Heartbroken......Chintuji.... heartbroken!!!."

Expressing shock at the news, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "It seems like we're in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it's heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family."

Rishi Kapoor's 'Patiala House' co-star Anushka Sharma extended condolences to the family of the bereaved. She tweeted, "I'm at an absolute & total loss for words. Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted, sad, heartbroken. I truly believed you'll come out of this. You will be missed, Sir. RIP. Om Shanti."

Karan Johar expressed grief in a tweet remembering the actor whom he idolised since childhood. He tweeted, "He was my childhood...."

Sharing a picture with the late star, Urmila Matondkar remembered a moment spend with Rishi Kapoor, and tweeted, "There can never be another #RishiKapoor"



Shilpa Shetty extended her condolences to the family of the late actor on Twitter. She wrote, "Waking up to news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi Ji. Your legacy will live on for generations to come. #RishiKapoor. My heart goes out to Neetu Ji & the entire family in this tough time"



Expressing shock, Sunny Deol shared a monochromatic image with Rishi Kapoor from the film 'Damini'. He tweeted, "Shocked by the untimely demise of Rishi Kapoor. A great co-star and a good friend. My thoughts and prayers with his family. You will be sorely missed"



Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others.

Son of Bollywood's showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima. (ANI)

