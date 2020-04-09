Bollywood stars praise Mumbai Police for 'unparalleled' contribution during COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi (India) April 9 (ANI): Many big names from the Bollywood industry on Thursday expressed gratitude and praised the Mumbai Police personnel for their tireless efforts in the battle against coronavirus during the ongoing 21-days lockdown period.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police had on Wednesday shared a moving video about how the police officials work amid the lockdown, keeping aside their own priorities to ensure the safety of common people.

The 'Singham' of Bollywood was one of the firsts to retweet the video and express support.

"Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled," Ajay Devgn tweeted.



He also added: "Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar stressed that "this is the time to show our gratitude to the ones who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep us safe."



"Despite being away from their families and loved ones, they work with their spirits high to protect us. And for that, we are very grateful @mumbaipolice. Thank you!" the 47-year-old director tweeted.

The ever young star of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, too extended heartfelt thanks to Mumbai Police.



The 'Mr. India' actor took to Twitter and wrote: "This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai Police, who left their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. Thank you Mumbai Police Love you Mumbai Police."

On the other hand, seasoned actor Madhuri Dixit paid her "huge respect" to Mumbai Police who are "risking their lives, working selflessly, leaving their family to keep us safe.



"We're privileged to stay secure in our homes because these heroes are outside making it happen," the evergreen actor added in her tweet.

"They are outside their homes, to ensure that we are safe," actor Hrithik Roshan tweeted.



The 46-year-old star further extended thanks to Mumbai Police.

Sharing the same video, Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to shower praise on the cops.



"Always in debt to them and the great work they do," The 44-year-old tweeted.

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff are the other stars who voiced their support towards Mumbai Police for their selfless contribution.

"Giving up on their dreams for keeping the city of our dreams safe. Thank You@MumbaiPolice. We owe you a lot and staying at home is the least we can do! #TakingOnCorona #MumbaiFirst," The 'Jab We Met' actor tweeted.



Actor Arjun Kapoor fell short of words to appreciate their contribution amid these trying times.



"Still would like to appreciate the fact that they have been out there every day, making sure everything goes smoothly and have always been there to protect us. A thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe. Jai Hind," the 'Panipat' actor added. (ANI)

