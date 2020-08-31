Bollywood wishes 'Happy Onam' to fans

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Monday to extend greetings to their fans on the occasion of Onam.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter to share several pictures associated with the festival and wrote, "Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala."

Southern superstar Kamal Haasan also took to the micro-blogging site and extended best wishes to fans.

"Onam marks the beginning of prosperity and happiness for every Malayalee around the world. It is one festival that transcends its own connotations. Priyappatta ellaavarkkum pon ona asamshakal. May life become colourful and joyful again soon," he tweeted.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a picture wishing her fans on the occasion and wrote, "Onam Ashamsakal... Wishing you all a very Happy Onam."

"May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives. Namaskaaram," she added.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and posted a celebratory picture on Instagram.

"Wishing everyone a #happyonam! Happiness and positivity to all," Karan wrote in the caption.

"On the occasion of #Onam, wishing everyone Happiness, Success & Good health, Greeting to you and your family. Stay blessed. #HappyOnam," tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma also shared illustrations of Onam festival on their Instagram stories to mark the day.

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

