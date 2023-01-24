'Bollywood Wives'-fame actors party together

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): It's like reel meeting the real, or the other way round.

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'-fame actors and real-life friends Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavna Pandey recently met at a party and had a blast, as was evident from the pictures.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Neelam posted a string of pictures and captioned it as, "Always a blast with my gals!"

instagram.com/p/Cnv7y6wsyZy/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnv7y6wsyZy/



Neelam's besties showered emojis on her post. Seema and Bhavna also posted the pics on their social media handles.



Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the Netflix reality series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' popularised this 90s girl gang. The series came up with two seasons, receiving a mixed response from the audience.

The show celebrated their decades-old friendship while giving a peek into their personal lives.

Seema, who recently divorced Sohail Khan, was trolled on social media for being part of such a show. (ANI)

