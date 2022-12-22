Boman Irani drops picture of female pilots, says "Image of emerging India"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Boman Irani shared pictures of two female pilots along with a beautiful caption.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Uunchai' actor dropped a picture featuring Yashima Singh and Esha Gaur, two pilots flying aircraft.

All smiles Yashima Singh and Esha Gaur poses for Boman while taking off from Mumbai.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "More power to you means more power to all of us.

Yashima Singh and Esha Gaur. I will be smiling throughout the flight. This image make me feel so proud. This is the image of an emerging India."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's post was flooded with messages.

Actor Harrshada Paatil wrote, "I am so proud.. back then I had heard someone mocking girls for their driving skills and now I see them flying the entire aircraft on their own.. hats off."



Another user wrote, "Indeed.... I got goosebumps."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Boman Irani was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film 'Uunchai' which got a positive response from the audience.

Apart from him, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra in prominent roles.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, despite getting a limited release the film minted more than Rs 10 crores in its opening weekend.

The film marked the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.(ANI)