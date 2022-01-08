Boman Irani heaps praise on 'Runway 34' team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Actor Boman Irani has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Runway 34', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

On Saturday, Boman took to Instagram and praised the whole team for their commendable work.

"A few days ago we wrapped on @ajaydevgn 's #runway34 . This was on the first day of the shoot. Every frame Ajay set up displayed his wonderful craft and love for cinema. Was a treat to watch @amitabhbachchan striding the stage, displaying his rigourous and painstaking approach to every minute move," he wrote.



Boman feels grateful that they all are a part of the gift of cinema.

"First time with the wonderful @rakulpreet and I would be remiss if I did not mention the wonderful work of the fabulous #aseembajaj on camera. Bless you all. So grateful we are part of the gift of cinema," he shared, adding a picture of him from the sets.



'Runway 34' marks Ajay's return to the director's chair after 'Shivaay' in 2016. The film is scheduled to release in April this year. (ANI)

