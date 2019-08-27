Boman Irani joins cast of Ranveer Singh's '83'

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): The cast of the multi-starrer film '83' has a new member, and it is none other than Boman Irani.

Boman, who has featured in a number of films portraying diverse characters, will now star in the sports drama. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

Taran shared that the '3 Idiots' actor will enact the part of the legendary opening batsman and wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer in the upcoming film.



Ranveer Singh, who is all set to play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, also shared pictures with Boman, calling him a gem of a person.

Ranveer went on to say that Boman is one of the finest actors he knows and someone he "admires immensely."

"All-star arrival!! One of the most remarkable people I have ever met. One of the finest actors I know..someone I admire immensely. He's One in a Million! A special gem of a person and a universally loved, COLOSSAL talent..the one and only BOMAN IRANI IS IN THE BUILDING," he captioned the post.



Ranveer is leaving no stone unturned to get into his character. Some time back, ahead of the London schedule, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared a still in which he was seen jotting down notes from the ace cricketer at his residence. Giving a glimpse of his session, Ranveer shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Becoming the Hurricane."

Ranveer has been sweating out to do full justice to the role. About two months back, the actor shared a video, which showed Ranveer working out in a gym and practicing on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The clip also features the actor training with Kapil, who was the captain during India's 1983 World Cup win.

The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

'83' also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue in the film.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020. (ANI)

