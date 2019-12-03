Boman Irani receives heartwarming wishes on 60th birthday

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): One of the most versatile actors of the Bollywood industry, Boman Irani ringed in his 60th birthday on Monday and received heart-warming wishes from his 'Happy New Year' co-stars!

Film Producer and actor Farah Khan wished the '3 Idiot ' actor, who has also worked with him in a comedy-drama 'Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi' by calling him the most handsome man ,she captioned the picture as "ODE YO THE HANDSOMEST MAN.. @boman_irani Happy birthday to the suavest, most dapper chick magnet .. you Don't look 60.. but u used to lovvvv u bomzi"



Abhishek Bachchan who shared the screen with the 60-year-old actor in multi starrer 'Happy New Year' wished Boman in a tweet that read, " Happy 60th Birthday Bomzi. Here's to many more walks and chats about our craft and life. You make 60 look good !! Lots of love. @bomanirani#Sexyat60."

Tisca Chopra took to Instagram to wish the actor on his special day as she shared picture along with the star from an event and wrote: "Happy happy birthday bapu @boman_irani .. Love you so much.. may every wish you have come and settle gently at your door as fulfilled .. P.S. so long since we met, I had to get these pictures off the net ."



Meanwhile the actor also thanked the co-stars and friends for their heart-warming wishes as he tweeted: "Thank you all for your birthday wishes. Mom is showing off her new clothes saying "it's my son's 60th! Why not?" Will read all your messages to her. Thank you all for making it special!" (ANI)

