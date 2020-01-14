Boman Irani to play Ranveer Singh's father in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Yash Raj Films has roped in veteran actor Boman Irani to play the character of Ranveer Singh's father in the comedy-drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

While confirming the news, producer for many Yash Raj Films, Maneesh Sharma said, "Boman sir's body of work loudly speaks for his incredible acting prowess and we are thrilled and honoured to have him in our film. Boman sir is playing Ranveer's father in the film and their on-screen camaraderie is something to watch out for."

According to Sharma, the actor's presence in the film adds a lot of credibility to the flick. "Boman sir's presence is invaluable as he livens up every scene with his own and very unique touch that is completely unmatched," he said.

While talking about the movie Boman said, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a rare script that tells a brilliant, moving story. It is a pleasure to collaborate with YRF on this special project that I'm sure will touch the hearts of the audience across our country."

The veteran actor is teaming up again with Ranveer after '83'

"Working with Ranveer is always fun. He is a powerhouse performer who gives his all in every scene and as an artist, it is amazing to creatively collaborate with such people. I'm playing his father in the film and we have a very interesting relationship for people to find out when they see the film," he said

Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a humorous entertainer.

In the movie set in Gujarat, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati, Jayeshbhai, who champions the cause of women's empowerment. (ANI)

