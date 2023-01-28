Boman Irani's anniversary post carries his signature humour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Love defies age and commitment endures the test of time. Championing both causes, senior actor Boman Irani wished his wife Zenobia on the occasion of their 38th marriage anniversary with an adorable post.

Boman took to Instagram to post a string of pictures on Saturday and his caption read, "Living under the same roof for 38 years. Living with the same heartbeat for 41. You taught me that winning an argument is actually a loss. Because it's a stupid, pointless victory. So don't waste time. But you always said this only when you lost an argument. Happy anniversary Zeenu."

Soon after Boman posted the pictures, his friends from the industry blessed the couple with lovely wishes. Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Farha Khan Kundar and Riteish Deshmukh posted sweet messages on Boman's post.



Boman and Zenobia are blessed with two sons, Danesh and Kayoze. Boman has featured in films like ' Munna bhai MBBS', 'Main Hoon Na, '3 Idiots', 'Jolly LLB' to name a few.

The actor was last seen in Sooraj Barjatay's 'Unnchai' in which he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher among others. (ANI)