Bonanza! Ranbir's 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' trailer to be out in theatres with SRK's 'Pathaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): January 25, 2023 is going to be a special day for moviegoers.

The next week will see superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after four years with 'Pathaan'.

Interestingly, the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' will be released in theatres along with the screening of 'Pathaan'.



'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi.

Recently the makers revealed a short teaser of 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' which got a massive response from the audience.

With a slice of the foot-tapping title track and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video reveals the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha, who also lend their voice to the song.

The short teaser gave a sneak-peek into the effervescent and mischievous world of the film, with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkaar' Ranbir.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha. (ANI)

