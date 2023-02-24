Boney Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Sridevi on her fifth death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, on the occasion of actor Sridevi's fifth death anniversary, dropped some unseen pictures with her.

Taking to Instagram, Boney shared a throwback picture which she captioned, "My first picture ...... 1984."

In the monochrome picture, Sridevi and Boney could be seen smiling.

Soon after Boney shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and emotional messages.

"Mr & Mrs Kapoor miss u Sridevi mam," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "you are so sweet you are both wonderful.. boneyji, be strong... "

The filmmaker shared another picture in which Sridevi could be seen kissing him on his cheeks.

"Just expressing," he captioned the post.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. (ANI)