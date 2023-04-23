"Both genders have their own sets of cowards": Kajol's cryptic post triggers curiosity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Kajol shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story on Sunday which drew the attention of netizens. The actor did not specify any reason behind the post. But her words surely manifest her anger and disagreements.

Kajol wrote in the first post, "#truthoftheday Both genders have their own sets of cowards and a******. The trick is not to be blinded by their genders to see their worth or their worthlessness. #thishithome"



In a second post, Kajol shared a quote from Rumi. The post said, "Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation..."





A few days before, popular actor Ronit Roy also shared a cryptic post about being betrayed. His post drew reactions from many of his colleagues like Smriti Irani, and Rupali Ganguly.

Kajol has recently celebrated her daughter Nysa's 20th birthday. On the work front, she will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

