Box office collection: SRK's 'Pathaan' achieves another milestone, collects this much on Day 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's latest release 'Pathaan' has proved to be a massive box office success since its release and the action thriller still continues to cross new milestones.

On Sunday, the film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office which took the film's total collection to Rs 542 crore, gross.

Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh on Monday shared a post on Instagram which he captioned, "'PATHAAN' CROSSES Rs 500 CR MARK: Rs 542 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 5 DAYS... #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC... *5 days*... #India: Rs 335 cr #Overseas: Rs 207 cr Worldwide Total *GROSS*: Rs 542 cr."

In India, the Hindi version of the film minted Rs 58.50 crore on its fifth day and became the fastest Hindi film to hit the Rs 250 crore mark.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Pathaan is a #BO TSUNAMI... REBOOTS and REVIVES biz of #Hindi films... Collects UNIMAGINABLE and UNTHINKABLE numbers in its HISTORIC 5-day *extended* weekend... Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr. Total: Rs 271 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend. (ANI)