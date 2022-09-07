Boycott Brahmastra trend solidifies on social media after Ranbir-Alia face protest in Ujjain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): The boycott trend is back to haunt some of the biggest stars in B-town yet again.

After plaguing films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, and Raksha Bandhan, the trolls and boycott trend is back right ahead of the release of Ranbir-Alia starrer 'Brahmastra'.

On Tuesday, Ranbir and Alia faced protests at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Reason: Ranbir's comment from 2011 expressing he loves eating beef.

Ranbir, Alia, and director Ayan recently arrived in Ujjain to take the blessings of Lord Shiva for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva', during their visit to the temple, Bajrang Dal members protested against the actor for his 11-year-old comment which is currently being circulated on social media.

Bajrang Dal members held black flags and placards at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, as a sign of protest against the film. The police force was called in to get the situation under control.

As soon as the news reached everyone, many people took to Twitter and reignited their boycott call for the film. Soon Twitter was flooded with comments, remarks, and demands to stop the film from emerging as a hit at the box office.

Check out some of the tweets here:













Many of the recent Bollywood releases have faced the wrath of angry Internet users who have used social media platforms like Twitter to call to call for a boycott of films, the last one being Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's 'Liger'.

Made on a massive budget of around Rs 450 crores, 'Brahmastra' took almost 5 years to hit the theatres. The film is all set to release on September 9 and has been a dream project for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, director Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir, and Alia.

Although going by the box office trends, it looks like the film has some loyal audience interested to watch the extravaganza. If reports are to be believed, advance bookings for the film have sprung a surprise. According to reports and statistics, the film has sold around 1.31 lakh tickets in advance in national chains already.

Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, 'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

