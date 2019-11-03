'Breathlessess, moist eyes' - you're either in love or in Delhi, says Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Rishi Kapoor took a dig at the dipping air quality here while sharing an image that stated if you are experiencing the signs of "breathlessness" or "moist eyes", you are "either in Love or in Delhi."

The veteran actor's remarks came in the wake of the rising levels on air pollution in the national capital where the situation is so grave that a public health emergency has been issued by Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

The actor shared an image on Sunday that says, "Breathlessess, Palpitation, moist eyes...you're either in love or in Delhi."



The national capital has been covered with a thick blanket of smog with bare minimum visibility and an air quality falling in the 'severe' category in several areas of the city.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category.

To combat the menace of air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019.

The air quality situation has even caused the diversion of at least 37 flights at the Delhi Airport on Sunday morning. (ANI)

