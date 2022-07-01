Brett Lee calls Shah Rukh Khan a 'legend'

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Who does not love Shah Rukh Khan? Former Australia pacer Brett Lee is also an SRK fan.

On Friday, Lee took to Twitter and dropped a sweet comment on Shah Rukh's latest picture.

SRK looked dapper while taking a mirror selfie.

Alongside the image, Shah Rukh expressed gratitude to his fans for showering him with unconditional love through thick and thin. He also thanked everyone for celebrating his 30 years in the film industry.

"Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes and edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all," SRK captioned the post.





Reacting to SRK's tweet, Lee, who had played for SRK's co-owned IPL team KKR, commented, "legend."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to return to the silver screen after four years with 'Pathaan', which will be out in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

SRK will also come up with 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. 'Jawan' is Atlee's directorial, while 'Dunki' is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

On June 25, 2022, SRK did an Instagram live session, in which he revealed several details about his upcoming films. He hinted that Salman Khan might be a part of a song in Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others.

"With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him," Shah Rukh Khan said when a fan asked him his experience of working with the actor.

He continued, "We haven't done a full-fledged film together apart from Karan Arjun, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. Last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in Zero and did a song with me. Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this is a secret but inshallah, I will try to in Tiger 3 also. So, it is great fun working with him."


