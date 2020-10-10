B'town celebs pour wishes on veteran actor Rekha's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): As veteran actor Rekha celebrated her 66th birthday on Saturday, Bollywood personalities including Hema Malini, Urmila Matondkar, Vivek Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Manish Malhotra sent in warm birthday wishes over social media.

Veteran actor Hema Malini, took to her social media handle to wish her dear friend, Rekha, on her birthday by sharing throwback pictures her along with a sweet note in the caption.

"Happy Birthday" wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend!" she penned down.

Calling Rekha 'Bollywood's evergreen beauty', actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted to send in birthday wishes. He wrote, "Many Many happy returns of the day to Bollywood's evergreen beauty, the original #diva #Rekha ji. Here's wishing you good health and a long long life. Much love from all of us.#HappyBirthdayRekha ji!".

Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar shared an old picture with beautiful actor Rekha and extended warm wishes on Twitter. She noted, "We have come a long distance together... Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off screen. Love u to moon n back #HappyBirthdayRekha."



Actor Divya Dutta also poured in her wishes for the veteran star through a tweet.

Talking about Rekha's beauty, movie, songs, and calling her an integral part of the Indian cinema, fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram to extend wishes to the veteran actor by sharing a picture with her along with a warm note in the caption.

"Birthday wishes to dearest Beautiful Rekhaji... I have loved her movies, songs, costumes just everything about one of the most supremely talented legendary actress that has been an integral part of our Indian cinema .. REKHA .. but what I have discovered in recent years is her wonderful warm heart and that she can be such a loving and caring close friend .. Happy Birthday Rekhaji stay this Spectacular and Admirable always .. #regards and lots of #love," he penned down in the caption.

(ANI)

