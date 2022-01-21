B'town celebs remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Fondly known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 36, if he were alive today.

Remembering the powerhouse of talent, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pay their tributes to the late actor on his birth anniversary.

Anushka Sharma shared a happy picture of her 'PK' co-star on her Instagram story and captioned it as "In remembrance," alongside a heartbroken emoticon.



Bhumi Pednekar also shared a picture of the late actor in which he is seen smiling happily in a white shirt. She captioned the post by writing "In remembrance Sushant Singh Rajput" with a white heart emoji. The duo has worked together in the 2019 movie 'Sonchiriya'.



Calling Sushant a "star in the sky", Kangna Ranaut also paid her tributes to the late actor by sharing a fan-edited picture on her IG story.





Shraddha Kapoor who worked with the late actor in their 2019 blockbuster hit film 'Chhichhore,' took to her IG story and shared a smiling picture of Sushant with a purple heart emoticon.



Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently basking in the praises after the release of his upcoming movie 'Gehraiyaan's trailer; also remembered the late star on his Instagram. After sharing a slew of reactions from the Bollywood stars about the trailer, he shared a smiling picture of Sushant and wrote, "Just missing this one reaction. Happy birthday Bhai."



Sanjana Sanghi also shared a still from 'Dil Bechara' featuring herself and Sushant dancing together. She captioned the picture as "Happy birthday, our shooting star" on her IG story.

Earlier in the day, actor Rhea Chakraborty, Vaani Kapoor, 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra and others also dedicated special social posts in remembrance of the late actor.



Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His passing away triggered a massive controversy, with his family alleging foul play and levelling several allegations on his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant was last seen on the silver screen in 'Chhichhore', co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. His last movie, 'Dil Bechara', was released digitally a month after his death. The actor has been a part of several hit films including 'Kai Po Che!', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'. (ANI)

