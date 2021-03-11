'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is full masala, popcorn entertainer, says debutant Sharvari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]. March 11 (ANI): Debutant Sharvari is awaiting the release of her film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' that co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi, recently expressed excitement over the release of the film that sees Siddhant and herself as they play the roles of Bunty and Babli in the rebooted franchise.

Expressing her excitement on the release of her debut film, the Sharvari said, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a full masala, popcorn entertainer and I can't wait for the film to release in theatres! It's a laugh riot and I'm fortunate that I have got this film as my launch in Bollywood."

"The script is so brilliantly written that it has given me so many moments to shine and I think and hope I have done justice to those scenes and the film."



She added, "As an actor, I have waited patiently for my debut film to release in theatres and that time is coming soon. I have worked really hard to get this film. I know that I have worked tirelessly to deliver a good performance and catch people's attention."

The newcomer is confident that 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will be loved by everyone who loves watching commercial Hindi films.

"I'm only manifesting positivity around the release and I hope that it entertains the whole of India. It is a film meant for Hindi film lovers across generations and everyone would want to watch it with their families on the big screen," said Sharvari.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is slated to release on April 23 and it also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. (ANI)

