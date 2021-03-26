'Bunty Aur Babli 2' postponed, new release date to be announced later

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The release date of Aditya Chopra's upcoming Bollywood production 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has been postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The new release date will be announced later by the makers.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday. He tweeted, "#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari."





In what is being dubbed as the second wave of COVID-19, new restrictions and lockdowns are being implemented in certain parts of the country, most notably in Maharashtra. Owing to this, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' producer Aditya Chopra has decided to postpone the release of the film.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2', produced by Yash Raj Films, was earlier set to release on April 23. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rani Mukerji. The cast also includes debutante Sharvari. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Saif and Rani were a blockbuster jodi as they delivered big hits like 'Hum Tum' and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' and were celebrated as a pair to watch out for given their infectious chemistry. (ANI)

